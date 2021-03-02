NORTH ADAMS — Small-business accelerator Lever will hold its final pitch event in its Mohawk Trail Entrepreneur Challenge from 1 to 4 p.m. March 11.
Five local entrepreneurs will compete for $25,000. The award will go to the startup that presents the most scalable and investable business model that will create jobs in the Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership member towns.
The finalists are: Adventure East, Brian Pearson, Charlemont; Berkshire Bike Tours, Luke Torrito, Charlemont; Remote Harvest Sensors, David Eve, Conway; Foolhardy Hill, Katie and Patrick Banks, Charlemont; and Western Wigwam Summit, Lea King, North Adams.
Information/RSVP: Lever.org.