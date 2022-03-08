PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire will hold the final two sessions in its five-part series of GoFundU workshops Thursday and March 17.
Session four, “The Tax Benefits and Liabilities of Crowdfunding for Your Business,” will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Important nuances of crowdfunding will be discussed.
Session five, “Campaign Mapping and Getting Prepared,” will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. March 17. Information and strategies of previous sessions will be discussed so that participants can look into building their own timeline template to chart a productive crowdfunding campaign.
The sessions are being conducted in a hybrid format, with in-person participation at the Berkshire Innovation Center and remote participation via Zoom. The program might go full remote, pending any changes in the COVID-19 landscape.
Those who participate in at least three of five workshops will be eligible to receive direct, free, one-on-one technical assistance support to help plan and launch their own crowdfunding effort.
In-person or electronic registration: tinyurl.com/yc57jaxc. Information: 1berkshire.com.