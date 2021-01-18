NORTH ADAMS — Five entrepreneurs have been selected as finalists for the Mohawk Trail Entrepreneurship Challenge, conducted by small business accelerator Lever. The challenge focuses on regional, woodland-based business models designed to create jobs and spur economic activity in the Mohawk Trail region.
The finalists are: Luke Toritto of Berkshire Bike Tours of Charlemont; Brian Pearson of Adventure East; Patrick and Katie Banks of VacationLand in Charlemont; Lea King of Western Wigwam Summit in North Adams; and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts professor Dave Eve of Remote Harvest Sensors in Conway.
Over the next few weeks these businesses will work with Lever on their plans and goals. The winner will receive a $25,000 award to advance their business at the final challenge pitch event on March 11.