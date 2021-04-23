NORTH ADAMS — Four Massachusetts companies, including two from western Massachusetts, have been chosen as finalists for the third Berkshire Health Technology Challenge sponsored by small business accelerator Lever Inc. of North Adams.
The final four include Biosensor.AI of Cambridge; CathWear of Lawrence; HealthTogether of Williamsburg; and Open Standard Industries of Holyoke.
Over the next few weeks, the four finalists will refine their business plans before delivering their final pitches to a panel of expert judges on June 10. The winning company will be awarded $25,000. Information: lever.org.