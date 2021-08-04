NORTH ADAMS — Five companies, all from the Berkshires, have been selected as the finalists for the Berkshire Intrapreneur Challenge, sponsored by small business accelerator Lever Inc. The finals will take place Sept. 23 on the first day of Lever’s two-day Innovation Summit at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield. The winner will receive a $25,000 Lever Innovation Grant to continue developing their idea.
The finalists include Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health in Stockbridge; The Chamberlain Group of Great Barrington; Shire City Herbals of Pittsfield; J.M. Spartan Training LLC of Pittsfield; and Wellness Concepts Inc. of Great Barrington. To learn more about the innovation summit or to RSVP go to leverinc.org/innovation-summit-2021.