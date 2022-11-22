<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Finalists selected for Lever Inc.'s Western Mass. Health Technology Challenge

NORTH ADAMS — Five finalists have been selected for the Western Massachusetts Health Technology Challenge being sponsored by small business accelerator Lever Inc. of North Adams.

The challenge was open to startups in the four counties of Western Massachusetts.

The finalists include Quaesar Therapeutics, Latde Diagnostics, Baystate Health, MacFarlane Medical and To Be Named. Quaesar, Latde and MacFarlane are all associated with the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The five finalists will work with Lever to advance their clean-tech businesses over the next several months then compete for a total of $75,000 in grants. The grants will be awarded at the challenge’s final pitch contest, which will be held March 3 at the Institute for Applied Life Sciences at the UMass Amherst.

