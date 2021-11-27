DALTON — Nadia Dubowyj, a veteran financial adviser with nearly 15 years of experience, has joined Berkshire Money Management. She also is the managing director of a boutique, independent advisory firm in Connecticut, where she resides.
Before joining Berkshire Money Management, Dubowyj held portfolio administrative and wealth management positions at several financial firms, including as a financial adviser at Merrill Lynch.
Dubowyj has passed the Finra Series 3, 6, 7, 9, 63 and 66 exams. She is a CFA Institute member and a chartered financial analyst charter holder, as well as a certified financial planner.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Hampshire, an MBA from Bentley University in Waltham and is completing her master’s degree in taxation from Northeastern University.
The New Hampshire native has run a qualifying finish time in the Boston Marathon.