Middle and high school teachers in Massachusetts are eligible to attend a free, online and nationally recognized course offered by the Financial Literacy Academy at the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt.
The graduate-level course, which has been recognized by the White House, will give state educators who complete it the skills and curricular tools to bring personal finance into their classrooms, according to John Pelletier, the director of Champlain College’s Center for Financial Literacy.
The first session runs asynchronously from Jan. 17 through March 11, and the second session runs from March 14 through May 6. Application deadlines are Dec. 10 for the first session and Feb. 11 for the second. The first 20 educators accepted for each of the two sessions, will receive a full scholarship. Information: www.champlain.edu.