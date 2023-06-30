Find the next hot stock with an index fund

GREAT BARRINGTON — People are always looking for the next hot stock.
What is the next Apple, Amazon, or Nvidia? Amid the current AI frenzy, investors everywhere are trying to guess which companies will be the big winners.
Consider these astounding returns for Apple, Amazon, and Nvidia since January 2001 (assuming investments were left untouched, and any dividends were reinvested):
• A $10,000 investment in Amazon in January 2001 would be worth about $1.4 million.
• A $10,000 investment in Nvidia at that same time would be valued at almost $2 million.
• A $10,000 investment in Apple would be worth about $5.5 million.
Those are extraordinary numbers. However, these were diamonds in the rough. Would you have been willing to commit $10,000 to a struggling, second-rate computer company with an uncertain future? In the first quarter of 2001, Apple’s net profit was just $66 million, a razor-thin profit in a competitive technology landscape. Many analysts and investors thought that Apple could be headed for bankruptcy. Compare that with Apple’s net income in the first quarter this year of more than $24 billion!
Or think about investing $10,000 in Amazon — a company that was losing money and had total sales of just $3 billion (about $9 per person in the U.S.) in 2001? Compare that with sales last year of more than $500 billion (about $1,500 per person in the U.S.).
It is nearly impossible to identify these companies when they are small and unprofitable. It requires unparalleled discipline to buy and hold a volatile stock through its inevitable highs and lows. Nonetheless, owning these companies is important for portfolio growth. Thankfully, there is a way to massively increase the odds of owning the next Apple, Amazon, or Nvidia. It is own the whole market through an index fund.
Index funds track entire indices, such as the S&P 500 Index or Russell 3000 Index. These funds can be bought as mutual funds or exchange traded funds. For example, you can own the 3,000 U.S. stocks that track the Russell 3000 Index through low-cost ETFs at Vanguard, iShares, Fidelity, or almost any other major fund company. Vanguard also offers a fund that tracks the entire U.S. market, the Vanguard Total Index Fund which currently holds almost 4,000 U.S. stocks.
When you hold an index fund representative of the market, there is a good chance you will be holding the next big winners. You will hold the losers as well, but history reveals that the winners more than offset the losers, and a few stocks with extraordinary returns often account for a hefty portion of the “winnings.”
Trying to pick the next Apple is like trying to win the lottery by playing every day. Instead, put the odds in your favor and buy the whole market so that you can be sure to own the next Apple, even if it is a tiny share of the portfolio today. Investing is not a lottery unless you make it one.