Here's how artist Joel Hotchkiss made mobiles his career and craft

PITTSFIELD — Joel Hotchkiss finds sense, serenity and symmetry in balance and motion.
He makes mobiles, decorative often brightly colored structures that are suspended from surfaces so they can move freely through the air.
The Connecticut native is the owner of Hotchkiss Mobiles Gallery and Studio in West Stockbridge, which is marking its 30th anniversary this summer.
Hotchkiss originally started his career in advertising, following his father, who was also an artist, into the profession. He began dabbling with mobiles on the side before turning his hobby into a full-time profession.
We spoke with Hotchkiss recently about his career and his craft.
Q: How did you become interested in art?
A: It was probably the fact that my father had a painting studio when we were kids growing up in Connecticut (Sherman). He came from an art background. He broke out of West Hartford, Conn. in the late 30s and went to Pratt Institute. That was like totally off the wall for someone from that area generally.
Q: So how did he end up in advertising?
A: He went to Pratt, was an illustrator than a painter, then he became an art director [for an advertising agency] in New York in the late '50s, early '60s, the "Mad Men" period. He was basically a painter and an artist who had to make a living, a classic conundrum, like copywriters who want to be writers.
So when I was a kid he painted in the studio. It was just an artful background for me to be raised in and then I kind of meandered through the '60s with the rest of the crowd. It was the world of art that I was surrounded by. It seemed like a natural thing to head toward.
Q: Did you start out with mobiles right away?
A: No. After Pratt I had advertising, design, communication, film and photography and I spent a semester in Italy. It was one of the most transformative periods of my life. For someone with a creative art background being in Rome for four-plus months at 20 years old was about as heady as you could get.
Then I came back. I kind of reluctantly moved to Boston and got a job in an ad agency as an art director because I was kind of grasping at straws. I did that for about four or five years. Then right in the middle in 1976 I started making mobiles in my apartment. This appealed to me.
Q: So that's how it started?
A: My father was getting out of advertising and I was three or four years into it. I was pretty good at it. I enjoyed it. I was the only art director [at the agency]. I was batting stuff out left and right like I was a short order cook, but I had a design sense. I don't think I was embedded in the process because I didn't like the principle personally. I didn't like being a creative person who constantly solves problems for other people. I wanted to do my own thing so that was really the inspiration to break out and do this.
I figured I'd just trust my skills somewhere else. So I went out to California and found this location in Oakland with my girlfriend. Her sister lived out there. We just took off, quit our jobs and moved to California and from that moment on that's all I've done is make mobiles.
Q: What's so interesting about making mobiles?
A: It's got more variables than probably any art form because it's got motion and balance, composition and color and texture and materials. It sort of has an infinite opportunity in terms of expression. People come into my gallery and what they see is a very diverse range of styles. They're all complete designs. They're not amorphous. Each one has its own imprint and personality. It's like a Rubik's Cube each one.
Q: How do you do this?
A: It's almost like poetry. You know, if you're a poet you wait for a sort of sense of inspiration and then you move in that direction. You start working with some shapes and forms and armatures and have them moving and see how they interact, see how they relate.
So what I might do is just start with a piece of [material]. Either I've done pre-sketches or I've gone in and contemporaneously just do it. I begin working with something back and forth, testing it And I do a lot of waving my hand through the air to OK the next piece. Like how can I get this balance right to get over here and make this swerve and not hit that.
It's three dimensional so you've got to work in space. It's not just a flat, graphic two-dimensional image painted. It's got to actually work in space.
Q: You talk about moving things around. Is there are a lot of physics associated with this?
A: I would say yes, but I don't use it. I mean it's all in me. It's all intuitive. That's probably why I knew that I could do this because I kind of came with the software. It was inside me. I have that kind of spatial ability to anticipate and imagine how they would happen in space.
Q: Where do your ideas come from?
A: The ideas are kind of like a lifetime guarantee. They just keep coming.
Q: How long does it take to make one?
A: There's no answer to that. You can just get on a roll and you're just rocking. Pretty much my technique is to have multiple things going on at once. Let's make it simple, say 10. So I'll be working on something and then walk from it and walk into another area. I've got a lot of table and work surfaces. Things hanging in the air. I go to each one. I walk away, come back, fresh energy, new eyes and all. That's been my tactical style of creating.
Q: What makes a good mobile?
A: That's a tough one. I just think you look at it and understand that it works. It works in space, you can see it moving. It's got the right stuff. Believe me I've been like the classic ripping the paper out of the typewriter and throwing it in the corner and missing the garbage can just because you don't care because it's just that bad.
We've all done that and I've done it with mobiles. Just drop it in the recycling bin or cut pieces off it or just leave it in a punishment corner, leave it there for about six months and them come back to it and say, "Oh, yeah, you. I remember you. OK come on out. We'll try it again."
Q: What kind of materials do you normally use?
A: I think the predominant material is aluminum.
Q: Why?
A: It's light. It has a lot of variable thicknesses, the rods come in all different dimensions. It's strong. It's pliable. it can be painted. I like sort of light structural art especially in mobiles so they don't get too cumbersome and heavy.
Then I use a lot of brass and copper. I use copper for my outdoor ones, I also used stainless steel and I used a lot of fabrics. I make aluminum armatures and I apply fabric on to. They're not heavy They're just flowing and they're serene and they have a gentle motion and they don't have a sense of weight.
Q: It sounds like living in California was where you honed your craft.
A: Absolutely, yeah. That's a good question because I love to answer it. In California it's the light, the energy, the quality of the light, it's low humidity it's Mediterranean. I was working in San Rafael (north of San Francisco). For three years I think I went to San Rafael every day. I was very determined because I enjoyed it so much. I had perseverance. When I met my wife (Sandra) in 1980, she said you're not going to work every day.
Q: I could see how you could get lost in this work.
A: Well, think about it. Writers and artists they just get lost in their art form. They pour their heart and soul into it. I mean look at Jackson Pollack. He was immersed in his thing. I never got caught up in that. I just enjoyed what I was doing so much and I just enjoyed that people enjoyed the mobiles. That was the big pull.