Finding the right e-bike and the best midsummer bargains

It's midsummer, and for cycling enthusiasts, this is a great time to take an electric, or e-bike out on the road.
With that in mind, in this column, I have included purchasing advice from several e-bike dealers and some e-bike dealer discounts. You'll also find with some other July deals for bargain hunters.
TIPS FOR E-BIKE PURCHASERS
So, what should you know before deciding which e-bike is best for you?
Boris Mordkovich, the CEO and co-founder of Evelo Electric Bicycles, has a created a questionnaire for prospective e-bike purchasers (https://bit.ly/46AeUDP). One question Mordkovich asks customers to think about is this: Do you bike primarily to commute, explore, get fit, or a little of everything?
For additional information, Jesse Plate, Evelo's director of marketing, recommends the company's Electric Bike Buying Guide which can be found at https://bit.ly/3PQteSI. Consumers interested in accessing these links are required to submit both their name and email address.
In Pittsfield, Plaines Bike, Ski & Snowboard store manager Claudia, who declined to give her last name, said that customers are asked where they plan on riding. "Will it be in the woods? Or on the pavement?" she said.
At Berkshire Bike and Board in Pittsfield, sales associate Lilith Blackmoon said consumers should also know what the type of riding they plan to do, as well as the terrain the riding will occur on.
The type of riding and the terrain are important.
“An upright hybrid e-bike can be used for the road but also for mountain riding since it can combine mountain bike parts with road parts,” Claudia said.
Another factor to consider is whether an r-Bike has a hard tail or a full suspension.
“If you have the hard tail, there is no rear suspension, but it is less costly and lighter in weight. The full suspension (front and rear) is designed for rockier terrain,” Claudia said.
Frame weight is also important, according to Blackmoon. If you have a bike rack, you need to make sure the frame will be able to carry the extra weight provided by an e-bike.
Here's another thing to know: Do you want a horizontal top tube placement or sloped top tube placement?
“The horizontal placement is more aerodynamic, while the sloped top tube is better on gravel,” Blackmoon said.
When it comes to material, Claudia said carbon frames are lighter and more costly than aluminum frames which are what a large portion of the e-bikes that are sold are made from.
Here a few more factors consumers should consider in their pre-purchase criteria, courtesy of Claudia:
• The throttle, which operates at high speeds or the pedal assist that the rider is required to access when peddling to start the motor.
• The tire tread which depends upon the type of terrain, like road, gravel or mountain trails, that the bike is being ridden on.
• Whether to purchase simple or wide range gears. For gears in the simple range there are only seven speeds to choose from.
• The battery and motors.
Plaine's offers e-bikes from Trek, which have a Bosch battery and motor, "known in the industry to be dependable,” Claudia said.
“Safety is another factor,” said Jake, another manager from Plaine's who also declined to provide his last name.
“You should have daytime running lights, wear bright clothing, and a bright reflective helmet,” Jake added. Since Trek has a built in removable Bosch battery system, you can safely charge your battery conveniently.
Blackmoon offers tips for selecting a dealership. Unless you can assemble it yourself, she said, be aware that most online dealers sell partially assembled E-bikes. Berkshire Bike & Blade's e-bikes come fully assembled. With some online dealers, you may have to deal directly with the manufacturer if you have an issue under their warranty.
Purchasing an e-bike directly from the dealer “takes one headache out of buying a bike, as we do all the legwork,” Blackmoon said. Berkshire Bike & Blade works with several reputable manufacturers such as Specialized, Santa Cruz, Vaast and Orbea.
Online dealers do communicate with bike shops.
“Although an online dealer, we do make the phone calls to the shop directly,' said Dave Goeppner, Evelo's CFO and director of operations. "Also, as an OEM (original equipment manufacturer), we have the parts in stock and stand behind our product.”
For informative purposes, I have added two links which explain licensing laws, mandatory helmet requirements for those ages 16 or younger, and a proposed E-bike rebate legislative bill. These links were graciously provided by Sara, a law librarian from the Massachusetts Trial Court Law Library (https://www.massbike.org/ebikes and https://bit.ly/3rpuzp3).
JULY DISCOUNTS
First, let’s look at some of the e-bike discounts occurring this month.
Plaines Bike Ski and Snowboard Shop in Pittsfield is having a sale on select e-bikes as well as other items (https://www.plaines.com) through the month of July.
Berkshire Bike and Board is also offering e-bike discounts on select models throughout the month of July at their four locations (Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Hudson, N.Y. and Bloomfield, Conn.). Information: https://bit.ly/44EUdEX.
Evelo is offering a $500 off regular price sales promotion that ends at 11:59 p.m. July 26, according to Mordkovich. Information: https://bit.ly/43kC4ep.
When looking for an e-bike, be sure to conduct your own research and speak to an e-bike professional before you buy anything. Also ask about the warranty, who will service your e-bike, if your bike comes fully assembled, or if there is any cost to have it assembled.