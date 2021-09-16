Brown & Brown Inc., a national insurance brokerage that has reached an agreement to purchase Berkshire Insurance Group from Berkshire Hills Bancorp, will be included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index prior to the opening of trading on Monday.
The S&P 500 index is composed of 500 of the top companies in leading industries of the U.S. economy. Brown & Brown is currently a member of the S&P MidCap 400, which focuses on mid-sized companies.
Berkshire Hills announced last month that it had reached an agreement to sell Berkshire Insurance Group, one of Western Massachusetts’ largest insurance agencies, to Brown & Brown Massachusetts LLC, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, which is based in Daytona Beach, Fla. The transaction is expected to be completed later this year.