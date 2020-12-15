LEE — “The Crisis”, the premiere episode of the COVID-19 docuseries “Project Frontline”, which features Boyd Technologies of Lee, is now available for screening on select transactional and subscription-based video on demand platforms, and for free screening on the Project Frontline YouTube and Facebook pages.
The first episode of the four-part series tells the story of municipal and industry response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Massachusetts, which was one of the first virus hotspots in the U.S. “The Crisis” initially premiered via virtual screening in late September. The second episode, “Building a Response,” is scheduled to be released in mid-January. Project Frontline is produced by Boyd Technologies’ COO Matthew Boyd.
For information about new episodes and a complete list of digital streaming platforms visit www.Project-Frontline.com.