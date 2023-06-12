Five Berkshire County Cumberland Farms stores change hands as part of billion dollar deal

PITTSFIELD — Several Cumberland Farms stores in Berkshire County have come under new ownership as part of a $1.5 billion deal that involves more than 400 convenience stores in the United States.
Five of the chain's Berkshire outlets — two in North Adams and one each in Dalton, Great Barrington and Pittsfield — are involved in the transaction, according to documents filed at various Berkshire registries of deeds. The combined sale price for the five Berkshire properties is $17.7 million, according to registry documents.
Although the Pittsfield store at 154 First St. is part of the deal, no deed has been filed for the city's other Cumberland Farms outlet at 885 Dalton Ave., according to registry documents. Documents associated with this transaction are also not filed for the Cumberland Farms store at the corner of Columbia and Elm streets in Adams, a property that Cumberland Farms purchased in 2021.
The other Berkshire stores are located at 1366 Curran Highway and 594 Mohawk Trail in North Adams, 707 Main St. in Dalton, and 140 Main St. in Great Barrington.
The sale will not affect current employment levels at any of the Berkshire County Cumberland Farms locations, according to company spokeswoman Emily Pickering. All the stores will continue to operate under the Cumberland Farms name.
In March, real estate investment firm Realty Income Corp. signed an agreement to acquire a total of 415 single-tenant convenience stores from EG Group, a major independent convenience retailer based in the United Kingdom that purchased the Westborough-based Cumberland Farms chain in October 2019.
The five Berkshire transactions all occurred in mid-May, around the same time that Realty Income Group closed on 14 Cumberland Farms properties in Central Massachusetts for a total of $72.7 million, according to the Worcester Business Journal.
According to a press release that the two companies released in March, the $1.5 billion "sale-leaseback" deal was expected to close during the second quarter of this year, which began in April. Sale-leaseback deals refer to transactions that occur when a buyer purchases property then leases it back to the former owner who operates a business at that site.
Under the terms of this transaction, EG America of Westborough will continue to operate all of the Berkshire County stores under lease agreements with Obsidian ML 6 LLC, an affiliate of Realty Income Corp., a real estate investment trust based in San Diego.
Three other convenience store brands, Fastrac, Tom Thumb and Sprint are also part of this transaction, but 80 percent of the portfolio's annualized contractual rent is expected to be generated from the Cumberland Farms stores, according to the press release. The top three representative states in the portfolio are Florida, Massachusetts and New York and 116 of the total properties involved are located in the Bay State.
Of Cumberland Farms' 581 total stores in the U.S., 210 are located in Massachusetts, 36 percent of the company's total portfolio.
Cumberland Farms has operated a store in Dalton since 1972, but in 2002 the town's Zoning Board of Appeals allowed the company to tear down its 4,753-square foot facility and replace it with a 3,039-square foot building that was set farther back from the road. A plan to expand Pittsfield's store on First Street was announced in 2015.