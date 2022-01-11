BOSTON — Five restaurants in Berkshire County that are owned by women are among 80 eateries statewide that each has received $5,000 grants from the Massachusetts Conference for Women, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing women in the workplace.
The Berkshire recipients are Freight Yard Pub and Renee’s Diner in North Adams; Frankie’s Ristorante in Lenox; Truc Orient Express in West Stockbridge; and Crisp in Williamstown.
This is the second consecutive year the Massachusetts Conference for Women has awarded grants to restaurants owned by women. It previously distributed $330,000 to help restaurants pay rent and employees, adapt their business model, or meet other restaurant needs.