<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five graduate from Salisbury Bank's leadership development program

Ryan Diamond Photo

Ryan Diamond 
Aidan Gilligan Photo

Aidan Gilligan 

LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Ryan Diamond, Aidan Gilligan, Kiersten Higgins, Michael Jordan and Jean Stapf are the 2022 graduates of Salisbury Bank’s leadership development program.

Kiersten Higgins Photo

Kiersten Higgins 
Michael Jordan Photo

Michael Jordan 

Diamond is the bank’s vice president, commercial credit manager; Gilligan, vice president, commercial lending officer; Higgins, assistant vice president, trust operations supervisor; Jordan, vice president, information technology security and service solutions manager; and Stapf, vice president, wealth manager and trust administrative coordinator.

Launched in 2019, the program provides an opportunity for bank personnel to develop leadership skills designed to enhance their performance, potential and provide them with an opportunity to apply leadership skills in a practical working environment. 

Jean Stapf Photo

Jean Stapf 

Based in Lakeville, Conn., Salisbury Bank operates Berkshire branches in Great Barrington, Sheffield and South Egremont.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all