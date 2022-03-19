Flaherty to receive professional service award

PITTSFIELD — Christine Flaherty, vice president, commercial real estate relationship manager at Berkshire Bank, will be honored next month with the 2022 Professional Service Award by Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Boston.
The award, selected by CREW’s Achievement Awards Committee, recognizes Flaherty’s significant contributions, superior service and years of leadership in the commercial real estate business. She will receive this award April 27 during the CREW Boston 2022 Achievement Awards ceremony at The Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston.
Founded in 1982, CREW Boston, formerly New England Women in Real Estate, is the region’s leading professional organization promoting the advancement of women within the commercial real estate industry.