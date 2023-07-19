WESTWOOD — The heavy rains experienced over the last several days have left plenty of flooded cars and homes in their wake.
With a shortage of new and used cars, flooded cars from near and far may be making their way into the used car market. It has been reported that nearly 50 percent of flood damaged totaled vehicles return to the market as used cars.
Here are some tips from AAA Northeast on how to spot a flood-damaged vehicle:
• Insurance companies often declare flood-damaged vehicles as total losses, and those cars are then sold to salvage companies. However, rather than being dismantled for parts, some of these vehicles are purchased by individuals who restore them to some degree of working order. AAA warns car buyers that water-damaged vehicles can be transported anywhere for resale, and often continue to appear in the marketplace for many months following major floods.
• Before purchasing a used vehicle, acquire a report from a service that searched titles/flood titles. The report may reveal if the car has been in a flood or been issued a salvage title.
To determine if a used vehicle has been water damaged, look for these signs:
• Damp or musty odors inside the vehicle.
• Carpet or upholstery that has been replaced or recently shampooed. Pull back the carpet at different areas and look for mud, dirt, rust or water stains.
• Mud and dirt on the underside of the dashboard. This area is hard to clean.
• Open all doors, hood, and trunk to inspect for corrosion, mud and dirt or discoloration on the door frames, hinges and under the weather stripping. Pay special attention to small spaces and crevices that are difficult to clean.
• Electrical components, such as lighting, the heater/AC fan, window motors and more that are not functioning properly.
• Check all warning lights, window motors, and all electrical components to ensure they are working properly. While a non-working part alone does not mean the vehicle was flooded, it combined with other difficulties is a cause for concern.
• Finally, if the price looks too good to be true, it probably is. The continued shortage of used car inventory coupled with increased buyer demand will continue to push up prices that are already 30 percent higher than last year. History has shown us that less than honest dealers, wholesalers and even private party sellers will be offering these previously flooded cars to unsuspecting buyers.
If there is water damage at your home, or you are concerned about the next storm, here are some facts from AAA’s insurance experts:
• The standard Homeowners of Renters policy does not typically cover damage to the building or to your contents as a result of a flood.
• Flood insurance is a separate policy that can be purchased from the National Flood Insurance Program through an insurance agent.
• Flood insurance can cover homes and apartments and can cover the cost to repair up to $250,000 (homes) and $100,000 of damaged possessions.
• Flood insurance generally costs between $1,000-to-$1,500 per year, but that figure can be more or less, depending on the amount of coverage as well as where your house or apartment is located and the risk of flooding.