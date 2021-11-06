GREAT BARRINGTON — Patrick O’Donnell has been hired as S•M•Art Studio director at the Flying Cloud Institute and will relaunch a makerspace program this fall in the Southern Berkshire Regional School District in Sheffield.
In his role as studio director, O’Donnell will lead vacation camp programs, after-school makerspaces, family STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math — challenge events, and work with the educational center's team.
O’Donnell holds a Master of Fine Arts in illustration from the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia. He has completed projects for HBO and Discovery Channel, in addition to freelance work in the video game and comic book industries.
As an instructor, O’Donnell taught figure drawing and narrative illustration at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston. In recent years, he taught illustration to all ages at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, through school initiatives and community outreach.
The theme of the new makerspace program is "Driving Tomorrow: MAG-LEV Vehicles of the Future.
Registration is open to Southern Berkshire Regional School District students in grades three through five. The cost is $35 per student.
Registration: flyingcloudinstitute.org.