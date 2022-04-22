Flying Cloud Institute adds three board members

GREAT BARRINGTON — Catherine "Kate" Burns, Daniel S. Medwed, and Dana Vorisek have joined the board of directors at Flying Cloud Institute.
Burns, who has been elected FCI's treasurer, has worked in the financial services profession for over 10 years. The Pittsfield resident began her career in higher education, where she developed a passion for helping families plan for the costs of college. In her current role as a financial adviser with Apella Capital, she helps families navigate and plan for their financial futures.
Medwed is a university distinguished professor of law and criminal justice at Northeastern University, and the legal analyst for WGBH, Boston's local NPR and PBS affiliate. His latest book, “Wrongful Convictions and the DNA Revolution,” was published by Cambridge University Press in April 2017. His daughter, Mili, has attended Flying Cloud's summer program.
Vorisek is an economist for the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C. She has worked extensively on the institution’s outlook for the global economy, with a particular focus on Latin America and the Caribbean, and has published on a variety of macroeconomic and international development topics. Her professional and academic path to economics was not direct, however, and through her own experience she has a great appreciation for the application of skills across fields.
Flying Cloud Institute's other board members include Susan Russell, chair; Cathy Ingram, vice chair; Kenzie Fields, clerk; and directors Lindy Marcel, Mary Nash, Barbara Viniar, and Julie Webster.