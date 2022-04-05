BOSTON — The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has received a $9.5 million tax-exempt bond from MassDevelopment and will use the proceeds to build and equip a 63,000-square-foot building at the Chicopee River Business Park in Chicopee.
The building will serve as the Food Bank’s new headquarters and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023. The Food Bank has been operating from a 30,000-square-foot building in Hatfield since 1986. The Food Bank was originally founded in 1982 in a barn in Hadley.
Relocating to the new building will more than double the organization’s available space to store and distribute healthy food, increasing its capacity to serve community members facing food insecurity. PeoplesBank purchased the bond, which will complement funds raised for the project through New Markets Tax Credit equity and the organization’s capital campaign.