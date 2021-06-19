PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Arc has 80 people with developmental disabilities working at 55 locations in Berkshire County, but the human services organization’s newest client is one of the Berkshires’ most high-tech firms.
BCArc recently formed a partnership with Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing in Lee, a biotech company that uses cutting-edge technology to produce injectable medicines for clinical trials, including medications to treat the coronavirus. In May, Berkshire Sterile hired three employees from BCArc to serve as the cleaners for the company’s new facility.
Maintaining Berkshire Sterile’s clean-room facilities, currently being doubled in size as part of a $20 million expansion, is not included in the new employees’ job tasks.
“Our clean rooms have to be cleaned in a very deliberate way, so, that cleaning has to happen at prescribed times,” said Tyler Rush, Berkshire Sterile’s vice president of manufacturing.
But, the three, who work with a coach from Berkshire County Arc, are responsible for cleaning the rest of Berkshire Sterile’s cavernous 116,000-square-foot complex on Pleasant Street that originally was built to serve as a toy warehouse.
“It’s critically important that we clean the clean rooms to [Food and Drug Administration] regulations and for patient safety, but when the offices don’t get cleaned, that’s a big issue, too,” Rush said.
“The clients can’t go into the clean room, but it’s critically important when they go into the facility to have it look sparklingly clean, because that’s the impression that the clients get about how the drugs are being filled.”
Berkshire Sterile previously used an outside contractor to clean its facility, but, Rush said, when operations began to ramp up again as the coronavirus pandemic started to wane — manufacturing takes place at Berkshire Sterile 20 hours a day — the company had trouble finding replacements.
That’s when Berkshire Sterile decided to turn to Berkshire County Arc for assistance.
“We were just having a really hard time filling the roles,” Rush said. “I had previously worked with an organization similar to Arc, near Boston. ... We just thought they had something that they could help us with.”
It took awhile for Berkshire County Arc to find the right people for the job, but Berkshire Sterile has been pleased with their performance so far. The new employees are being paid by Berkshire Sterile.
“In the month that they’ve been here, it’s been working really well,” Rush said. “They work Monday through Friday and clean all the offices areas, the common areas, the conference rooms and the hallways. Like I said, because of our clients, these are critical areas to be cleaned.”
Berkshire County Arc was founded in 1954, and for more than 30 years its employment division, formerly known as The Advantage Employee Network, has provided employment services to help people with a wide range of disabilities succeed in life and at work, according to the organization’s website.
In the Berkshires, Berkshire County Arc has employment partnerships with a host of enterprises, from Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock to the Ponds at Foxhollow and Boyd Technologies in Lee.
“I have a gentleman right now who’s employed as a machine operator in North Adams at Air-Tite Holders,” said Shaun Hall, BCArc’s director of employment services. Air-Tite Holders makes plastic coin-holders.
“This company really wants to be part of this organization,” Hall said, referring to Berkshire Sterile. “The owners have done work with Arcs in other places that they’ve been, so, they really wanted us to be part of what they do.”
Being employed is an added benefit to the population that BCArc serves.
“Number one, they’re part of a workforce and part of the community,” Hall said. “That’s the biggest thing for them. This is not just a sheltered workshop or other people with disabilities interacting with these guys. They’re becoming productive members of the community, and that’s what they’re looking for.
“Our guys don’t want to sit at home,” Hall said. “They want to work and make a difference.”
Berkshire Sterile’s partnership with BCArc is long term and is expected to grow, said company co-founder and chief technical officer Andrea Wagner.
“We decided to build BSM in Lee because we wanted to bring high-salary job opportunities to the Berkshires,” Wagner said. “BCArc does incredible work, and we are thrilled to open our doors to the Berkshire residents they help.”