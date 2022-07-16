For Cherri and Scott Sanes, keeping ExtraSpecialTeas going as much a desire for them as the community they serve

PITTSFIELD — In the early 1990s, Scott Sanes was a successful trial attorney in Texas, and he and his wife, Cherri, were living the high life in Houston.
"Our lives were jet-setty and fantastic," is the way Scott describes those times.
But their lives changed when their son, Jache, was diagnosed with autism in 1994, two years after he was born — changed for the better, that is.
The Sanes turned their attention to Jache and raising him. The treatment options they pursued for their son eventually brought them to the Berkshires, and six years ago they opened ExtraSpecialTeas in Great Barrington, a teahouse that employs adults with special needs who age out of state and federal student public education programs when they turn 22.
This year, the Sanes opened a second teahouse in Housatonic. Cherri is interested in opening more.
How did this happen? We asked them, and this is what they told us.
Q: Why did you start ExtraSpecialTeas?
Scott: Our son, who is challenged with autism, aged out of public school when we started this six years ago, and we didn't have many choices. The choices that we were given for him was to be in some kind of home or farm outside the community. The only other option was to keep him at home. We wanted him to be included, not excluded, and my wife thought up the idea of a teahouse because it's very inclusive and community minded and it's a place for Jache to be the best that he could be. We thought it would be great to offer that opportunity to other people that are challenged with special needs who also age out at 22 from any kind of public education.
Q: Did you expect your idea to be this successful?
Scott: It's gone spectacularly. All I can tell you is there was a great need for this. The great need combined with the energy my wife has put into this, the passion that she has exhibited with all these special needs adults. We're also in just a fantastic community. Both Great Barrington and Housatonic were so welcoming and so accepting. These were the perfect communities to put up a teahouse smack dab in the middle of so special needs adults can be useful to the community and find purpose in their lives.
Q: Why did you choose a teahouse as the format?
Cherri: We sort of looked around the community to see what we needed, and there were several coffeehouses but no teahouse. There's a little bit of a different vibe with teahouses. There's a sort of a calm atmosphere. It's communal. You can sort of sit down have a cup of tea and relax. So it just kind of fit into the vibe that I wanted to put out and create in the community.
Q: Had you ever run a business like ExtraSpecialTeas before?
Cherri: Not, not at all. But I also feel as though everything that I've done in my life has led to this.
Scott: Cherri and I ran a Sonrise program (an initiative offered by the Autism Treatment Center of America in Sheffield) for Jache for 12 years before this. (That program) is what brought us here.
Q: What did you do before you came to the Berkshires?
Scott: I'm still a personal injury trial attorney and I still have my practice (with offices in Great Barrington and Houston). I am just a facilitator of these teahouses. The person who has her whole heart and soul in this is my wife, Cherri. She does everything, She is the inspiration, the idea maker. She is totally in control of these teahouses. I sit and watch her.
Q: What's it been like to run these businesses?
Cherri: It's been quite the exciting ride. I think there were a lot more challenges than I would have thought in the beginning, but it's certainly one of the most rewarding things that I've ever done in my life. Just to see them accomplish their goals and objectives is just amazing. There's a magic that I think not everyone gets to see that me, in terms of being the executive director, and all of my staff get to see. Almost every day we see some kind of wonderful thing happen where somebody really reaches their potential.
Q: Give me an example.
Cherri: One of our participants had a goal of just being able to express himself or communicate more with people. He was very, very quiet when we first met him. We do a concert every summer. This particular guy strolled up and sang a solo at our last concert at the gazebo (in Great Barrington). When you see that you see them really, really have a breakthrough. To see their faces, and how happy and proud of themselves that they are, it's really pretty amazing. It makes all the challenges worthwhile.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who might be interested in hiring people with special needs?
Cherri: I would just say to definitely give people with special needs a chance. They have so much going for them. If you're able to put them in an environment where they believe in themselves, they're really able to shine. They have such a desire to want to be integrated in the community that they make fantastic employees.
Q: What makes them good employees?
Cherri: I think they haven't been given that opportunity to shine. Once given that opportunity to shine, they're very smart in ways people might not understand.
Scott: At ExtraSpecialTeas, I see that Cherri and her staff focus on their abilities, not their disabilities. They all have a certain ability. It's just a matter of finding that ability. They're so proud of it.
Q: Why did you open the second location in Housatonic?
Cherri: We wanted to be able to serve more people in the area. We love our beautiful teahouse on 2 Elm St. (in Great Barrington), but we really had run out of room. We were baking across the street at the commercial kitchen at the Congregational Church, and while we were grateful to them we were limited on the times that we could bake. We also during the pandemic started going into the tea blending business ourselves. We kind of came up with the ingredients we might need to purchase if we wanted to open our own tea lab. So we didn't have space in Great Barrington for that.
So we were able to find a place over here in Housatonic in the old Housie Market. There's like 1,700 square feet of retail space but we also made room for a tea lab, and it already had a commercial kitchen that we were able to remodel. We are now able to do all of our gluten free baked goods over here in our commercial kitchen, and we have five teas that we've developed here in our tea lab. So it gives us the extra space that we need not only to produce our products but to also serve more people.
Q: Is there going to be a third ExtraSpecialTeas?
Cherri: We would love to franchise. We're staying diligent on getting these two stores running. We're really trying to spread our product lines (ExtraSpecialTeas sells five teas that it brews in-house). Our gluten free baked good are really stating to take off.
Q: When you say franchising, does that mean opening another teahouse in the Berkshires? Or elsewhere?
Cherri: We're open to anything. We'd love to see ExtraSpecialTeas across the country.