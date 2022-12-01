Forbes again names Big Y Foods a best in-state employer

SPRINGFIELD — For the fourth year in a row, Forbes has named Big Y Foods a best in-state employer in Massachusetts.
Forbes America’s Best-In State Employers have been identified across all industries based upon an independent survey of employees who anonymously recommend their employers for this award.
Employees are also asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics such as working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer. Big Y’s award spans 25 different industries.
Big Y has also been named as Forbes Best in State for Diversity, Forbes Best Employers for Women, and Forbes America’s Best Large Employers.
Based in Springfield, Big Y operates four markets in the Berkshires and two gas station/convenience stores.