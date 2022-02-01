Former BHS CEO David Phelps honored by Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

PITTSFIELD — Former Berkshire Health Systems President and CEO David E. Phelps has been honored by the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association for his contributions to health care.
Phelps, who retired in January, has received the prestigious 2022 William L. Lane Hospital Advocate Award, which is given annually by the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association to either a hospital or health system leader for their exceptional efforts on behalf of their organization and the health care system at-large.
The award was established in 2004 to embody the spirit of William Lane, who served as a hospital CEO for more than 30 years and was an ardent advocate for hospitals in the commonwealth. He was nominated for the Lane Award by current BHS President & CEO Darlene Rodowicz and BHS board Chair Bart Raser
“It is our honor to present Dave Phelps with the Lane Award. His leadership has helped solidify Berkshire Health Systems as a strong, trusted resource for the people of Western Massachusetts,” said MHA President & CEO Steve Walsh in a news release. “Dave’s legacy extends far beyond the region, as he has been a guiding light for what community hospitals can accomplish throughout his decades of service.”
Phelps, who had announced in December that he planned to retire, spent 28 of his more than 31 years at Berkshire Health Systems as the nonprofit's chief executive. In presenting the award, MHA highlighted his long track record of strategic investments, his ability to adapt to the evolving health care landscape, and his role as a relationship-builder among clinicians, public officials, local organizations, and other health care providers.
Among the most notable investments spearheaded by Phelps is the Berkshire Medical Center Cancer Center at the hospital’s Hillcrest Campus in Pittsfield, which is a member of the Dana Farber Cancer Care Collaborative.
“Dave took the helm of BHS at a time when it was under enormous financial stress and intense scrutiny by regulatory agencies. He was successful in calming both lenders and governmental oversight bodies with the commitment that BHS would recover, perform as they expected, and achieve the best in patient care and financial strength for the future,” said Timothy Doherty, longtime former chair of the BHS board. “And he delivered on those promises.”
Under Phelps’s leadership, BHS’s two inpatient facilities, Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield and Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, have been recognized nationally be several organizations. Both hospitals also earn high marks from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, with five stars overall for Fairview and four stars overall for BMC.
“The scale of the transformation that Dave has achieved at our organization is a testament to his selfless leadership, bright vision, and tireless advocacy for the people of the Berkshires," Raser said. "There is no way to adequately thank him for all he has done to care for Berkshire County.”