PITTSFIELD — The Tech Impact Forum, a collaboration between the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, 1Berkshire and the Berkshire Innovation Center, will present “A Decade of Decarbonization," an online talk with the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The event will feature teams members from the energy center, including representatives from programs focused on the Net Zero Grid, the Built Environment, Clean Transportation and Offshore Wind Energy.
Information: tinyurl.com/5fukufv3.