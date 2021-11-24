BURLINGTON — The Massachusetts High Technology Council’s COVID-19 Recovery and Return to the Workplace Virtual Roundtable Series will hold a discussion Wednesday on the potential impacts of vaccine mandate requirements on employers’ plans to return workers to the office. The hours are 3 to 4 p.m.
The session will feature a detailed overview of the Biden administration’s executive order on vaccine mandates and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard.
Information: mhtc.org.