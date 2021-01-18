The LEF New England Foundation is accepting submissions for grants to fund documentary films. Submissions will be judged on quality of cinematic form and technique; originality of filmmaker’s voice, vision and point of view; resonance of power of the film’s core idea or story; and feasibility of production. Films must be long format, with running times of 40 minutes or more. The primary creatives (producer/director) must reside in New England. The submission deadline is Friday. Information: www.lef-foundation.org.