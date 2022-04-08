Four appointed to Berkshire Workforce Board

PITTSFIELD — Monique Blake, Kimberly Kelly, Michelle Sweet and Paula Euber have all been appointed by Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer to the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board.
Tyer is responsible for the panel's appointments because she is the chief elected official for the federally mandated board that serves all 32 Berkshire County municipalities.
Blake is the human resources director at Miraval Berkshires in Lenox; Kelly, the director of community services at Elder Services of Berkshire County Inc. in Pittsfield; Sweet, the director of talent acquisition at Berkshire Health Systems in Pittsfield; and Euber, the area director of the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission.
All board members are volunteers and serve two-year terms.