NORTH ADAMS — Community Access to the Arts in Great Barrington, Hillcrest Dental Care in Pittsfield, Lever in North Adams and Louison House in Adams each has received COVID Recovery grants through MountainOne from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Jobs for New England Recovery Grant pool.
As a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, MountainOne applied for and was awarded $100,000 in grant funding to be distributed directly to organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Parameters for the grant included the recipient organization having annual revenues of less than $5 million, a certified need based on COVID-19 impacts, and being in good standing with the commonwealth.
CATA, an outreach program for individuals with disabilities, received a $12,500 grant from MountainOne. The grant amounts for the other Berkshire County recipients were unavailable.