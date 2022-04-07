<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Four cousins from Dalton open a new gift store Soulful Intentions in Pittsfield

heidi raymaakers, casey dinicola, kira staubach-smith, taylor stauback

Four first cousins, from left, Heidi Raymaakers, Casey DiNicola, Kira Staubach-Smith and Taylor Staubach, sell different homemade items at Soulful Intentions, a gift shop that Raymaakers recently opened in Pittsfield. 
Tony Dobrowolski can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.

