Four Berkshire County cultural venues are among the 39 nonprofit and municipal performing arts centers across Massachusetts that have received $3.7 million in grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s fiscal 2022 Gaming Mitigation program.
These awards help mitigate the challenges the recipients face in booking touring artists when directly competing with casinos.
The Berkshire recipients are:
• Barrington Stage Company, $4,800;
• Berkshire Theatre Festival, $7,400;
• Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, $71,700;
• Williamstown Theatre Festival, $2,900.