Four elected to Berkshire Community College’s board of trustees

PITTSFIELD — Suzanne Bateman, Jason Cuyler, Harry “Chip” Moore and Jennifer Vrabel have been elected to Berkshire Community College’s board of trustees.
The board is composed of area residents appointed by the governor of Massachusetts.
Bateman, a student trustee, is a nontraditional student who is a mother of four and grandmother of nine. Since 2015, she has owned and operated Autumn’s Bistro, a restaurant and special events business. Previously, she owned and operated Pepe’s Kitchen and was a transportation coordinator for Ace Cab Co. A graduate of August Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colo., Bateman is now a business administration student at BCC, where she is active in the Student Government Association.
Cuyler, a licensed social worker, is the executive director of Second Street Second Chances of Pittsfield, a nonprofit under the direction of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office that connects formerly incarcerated people of Berkshire County with the tools, programs and support they need for reentry into their community. He has been a case management coordinator for the sheriff’s office for 20 years, is a board member of Hillcrest Educational Centers, Berkshire United Way and the Christian Center, and a member of the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Domestic Violence High Risk Team. Cuyler holds a criminal justice certificate and bachelor of arts degree in sociology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Moore, a native of Washington, is executive vice president of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, where he had previously served as vice president/controller. He has also worked for Adams Community Bank and Greylock Federal Credit Union. He holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Westfield State College, a master’s degree in executive bank management from Babson College, a diploma from the National School of Banking, and a master’s in business administration from the University of Maryland (Adelphi).
Vrabel is the executive director of communications, planning and development at Berkshire Health Systems. She has previously served as director of development at Berkshire Medical Center, executive director of the Literacy Network of South Berkshire and assistant director of corporate and foundation relations at Williams College. A board member of Downtown Inc., Vrabel holds a bachelor of arts degree in art history from Williams College and is active with Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pittsfield.