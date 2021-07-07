SPRINGFIELD — Four Berkshire County groups are among 20 organizations that have received a combined $135,000 from the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts. The funds were distributed to entities advocating advancing gender and racial equality in Western Massachusetts.
The Berkshire recipients include Elizabeth Freeman Center of Pittsfield, Flying Cloud Institute of Great Barrington, WAM Theatre of Lenox and the Rites of Passage Project in Pittsfield. The individual amounts that each entity received were not disclosed.
Five organizations in Franklin County, seven in Hampden County and four in Hampshire County also received awards from the Women’s Fund.