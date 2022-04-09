Four reelected to Greylock's board of directors

PITTSFIELD — Tyrone Allan Jackson, Anthony Rinaldi, Krystle Blake and Stanley Walczyk were reelected to Greylock Federal Credit Union’s board of directors at a recent organizational meeting.
Jackson is the founder of Big Head Books LLC and co-founder of Read or Else; Rinaldi is executive vice president of Fairview Hospital for Berkshire Health Systems; Blake is project manager at General Dynamics Mission Systems; and Walczyk is the former president of O’Laughlin’s Home Care. All board members are volunteers who serve two-year terms.
Walczyk has been elected board chair; Peter Lopez, vice chair; Kelly Krok, clerk/treasurer; and JamieEllen Moncecchi, assistant clerk/recording office.