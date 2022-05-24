Robert Fraser elected treasurer of Massachusetts Bankers Association

NORTH ADAMS — Robert Fraser, the president and CEO of MountainOne Bank, was elected treasurer of the Massachusetts Bankers Association recently at the organization’s annual meeting.
Founded in 1905, the MBA is the only association representing FDIC-insured community, regional, and nationwide banks serving consumer and business clients across the commonwealth.
“As a current board member, I am pleased to now be elected as treasurer of the Massachusetts Bankers Association, which has stood the test of time since its founding 117 years ago,” Fraser said in a news release. “Being involved with the MBA enables me to support access to economic opportunity and growth for our communities, while also working to strengthen the resiliency of the industry as a whole.”