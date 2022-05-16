MONTEREY — AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Coordinator Elliott Greenblott, a nationally recognized speaker, will present, “Fraud, Scams and Con-Artists” at 12:30 p.m. May 26 at the Monterey Firehouse Pavilion.
The event is sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons and the Monterey Council on Aging, in cooperation with the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.
Greenblott, who writes a regular fraud education column for several New England newspapers including The Berkshire Eagle, will guide attendees through the process of identifying cyber fraud and developing habits to reduce vulnerability to on-line criminals.
Lunch, provided by the Great Barrington Bagel Company, is $6 and can be reserved when calling to register. Registration: Emily Hadsell, 413-528-1443 ext. 12.