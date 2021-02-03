Criminals scammed pandemic unemployment benefits last year, and a common trait was the use of a former name with one’s social security number, according to the Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents.
The unaware taxpayer will receive form 1099-G from a state unemployment agency. There is no tax filing adjustment to handle the matter. The taxpayer must contact the state unemployment agency to obtain a corrected 1099-G. Those whose identity was falsely used to scam Massachusetts unemployment benefits, should contact the Department of Unemployment Assistance by filing a fraud report online or call 877-626-6800. Correspondence and all copies of form 1099-G should be kept with the taxpayer’s record. Information: maseaonline.org.