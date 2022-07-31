Freedom Credit Union promotes Charlene Smolkowicz to assistant vice president

SPRINGFIELD — Charlene Smolkowicz has been promoted from commercial credit manager to assistant vice president at Freedom Credit Union.
A resident of Westfield, Smolkowicz has been with Freedom since 2016 and is based in the main office in Springfield. In her role, she manages the commercial credit department, underwriting process and analyst team for commercial and industrial, commercial mortgage/commercial real estate and nonprofit borrowers. She is also responsible for maintaining sound portfolio credit quality and monitoring risk.
Smolkowicz earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration at Northeastern University in Boston and a graduate certificate in nonprofit management at Bay Path University. She also completed the Massachusetts Bankers Association Advanced School of Commercial Lending at Babson College.