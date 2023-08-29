Fuel Bistro coffee shop in Great Barrington is up for sale

GREAT BARRINGTON — After nearly two decades under the ownership of Will and Robin Curletti, Fuel Bistro is up for sale.

The coffee shop and bistro located at 293 Main St. was publicly listed for sale as of Saturday, following an announcement from the owners on Facebook. The current ownership will be pursuing other opportunities outside of the eatery, but Will Curletti said that it will be “business as usual” for the shop until they find a buyer.

“The time seemed right,” Will Curletti said in an interview. "Our journey as retail business people is over."

Fuel is listed for sale by Stone House Properties. The starting price is currently at $220,000. The property is leased, according to the listing, and includes the main floor public space and back area with full kitchen as well as a full basement. Buyers would be purchasing the business, including its social media presence and website.

The owners have had three interested buyers reach out thus far, Curletti said. In the Facebook statement, the owners asked customers to spread the word about the opportunity.

In the statement on Facebook the Curlettis thanked their staff, family, friends and customer base for their continued support over the years, noting that “the friendships made and conversations had will always be the most important part we take away from this experience.”

“We expect that whoever takes over the stewardship of this great business will continue to commit to keeping Fuel a focal point of daily life in our community,” the Facebook post read.