DALTON — Acelynn Fulton has joined the team at Berkshire Money Management. She will work at the front desk, and also assist the firm’s community development and marketing initiatives in her role as creative administrative support.
Fulton comes from Salt Lake City and is working toward a bachelor’s degree in business marketing through the University of Phoenix.
The Dalton resident has spent six years in the finance industry, including four as a broker associate at Alpine Securities. She also has worked as a transfer of assets analyst for E Trade Financial.