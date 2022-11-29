Funding initiative prioritizing support for BIPOC institutions

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Funding Focus, a regional initiative that launched earlier this fall to build capacity of grant seekers throughout the Berkshires, has established a priority to support businesses, organizations and institutions owned by Black, Indigenous and People of Color.
It is also prioritizing businesses, organizations and institutions that provide significant services to BIPOC communities.
To address this priority, Berkshire Funding Focus is conducting a multi-phase outreach and assessment process to better understand best practices around supporting access to and acquisition of government funding by BIPOC and BIPOC-serving entities.
The first phase of the assessment involves a brief survey to identify those interested in providing background on the needs and capacities of BIPOC entities in the region. The survey can be accessed at tinyurl.com/537vspvk. Responses are requested by Thursday. Information: berkshireplanning.org.