The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, sponsored by energy companies for those in need of heating assistance, has begun its 2020-21 fundraising campaign.
The fund, based in Canton, helps families impacted by a temporary crisis, such as COVID-19, and who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their heating expenses. This year’s goal is to raise $500,000 and provide energy assistance to more than 1,500 state households.
The fund will open to all eligible households starting Jan. 4. Customers can donate online by visiting magoodneighbor.org or mailing a check payable to "Good Neighbor Energy Fund" and sending it to the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o The Salvation Army, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021-1408.