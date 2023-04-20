Funky Phoenix is launching a new affordable bike repair business in downtown Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Gary and Tina Cardot run the Funky Phoenix at 441 North St. with passion — a passion for the art the couple makes, for the artisans they meet in the city and for bringing people together in the emporium-like space.

Now the couple is adding a passion for biking to the list of things that make the creative space tick. On Wednesday, the Cardots held a soft opening for their latest endeavor: the Bike Man’s affordable bike repair shop.

The shop the Cardots have run for nearly seven years has been rearranged to support a wall of bike repair tools, gears and chains. A repair stand now takes center stage in front of the large windows that give visitors a prime view of North Street.

Gary Cardot said he realizes it’s not every bike shop that will pair sage and incense, jewelry and murals with gears and grease — but running Bike Man’s affordable repair shop as an extension of the Funky Phoenix is what works for them.

“My wife, she’s an artist and she basically taught me how to express myself through creativity and become an artist,” Gary Cardot said. “The bikes are still kind of artistic works, especially as I’m rebuilding these bikes I have outside for sale. I’m taking parts from other used bikes and making these bikes usable again.”

The central ethos of the shop is accessibility. Gary Cardot said all repairs will be done on a pay-what-you-can basis. The shop’s website lists a range of suggested donations for things like shift cable replacements ($9.99), brake adjustments ($9.99), hub overhauls ($39.99), fender installations ($24.99) and more.

Customers who pay the full suggested donation amount will help offset the costs of those who can’t.

“It’s really about helping the community and helping people stay on their bikes,” Gary Cardot said.

Three years ago, Gary Cardot bought a bike that he said reminded him of the joys of cycling.

“It essentially sparked a whole new thing,” Gary Cardot said, “that I forgot that I enjoyed as a child.”

As the Funky Phoenix shut its doors to weather the pandemic, Gary Cardot said he threw himself fully into cycling. He led a bike club at Reid Middle School, helped organize bike rides on North Street in support of the bike lanes and led a ride from Park Square to the opening of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail extension into Pittsfield.

A lifelong mechanic, he said he often stopped to help fellow cyclists with their repair needs.

“It didn’t take long before I realized that there was a need for somebody downtown to pitch in,” Gary Cardot said.

Last summer, the sidewalks in front of the Funky Phoenix hosted several safety checks. Gary Cardot would check the high points: breaks, helmets, gears and lights.

On Friday, the Funky Phoenix will host a grand opening event in the spirit of those early summer days.

Crosswalk Coffee, a local coffee cart, will be set up out front of the shop. Live music from local band The Juckets will go from 6 to 8 p.m. and Gary Cardot will be performing free safety checks.

“We’re really just trying to do our part to add more cyclists to the community and keep people riding and safe,” Gary Cardot said.