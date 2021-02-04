Bennington Furniture, which has a store in Pittsfield, recently purchased The Old Brick Furniture Co. in Albany, N.Y. The two companies plan to merge in the coming months.
All Bennington Furniture locations will become The Old Brick Furniture Co. stores.
Bennington Furniture, with its headquarters in Bennington, Vt., has five retail locations; The Old Brick has two.
The Old Brick Furniture Co., founded as C. and D. Distributors in the 1960s, as a wholesale furniture store, became known as The Old Brick in the late 1980s, when the store became a direct-to-consumer retailer. Bennington Furniture was founded 31 years ago.