PITTSFIELD — Sarah Gaffey has been promoted to assistant vice president/ mortgage and business development at Greylock Federal Credit Union.
Gaffey joined Greylock in 2018 and has worked in banking for 22 years.
Gaffey is a corporator at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, where she graduated Delta Mu Delta with a degree in business. She also serves on the board of directors for United Cerebral Palsy of Western Massachusetts, on McCann Technical School’s Alumni Association and Advisory Board, on the Northern Berkshire United Way’s Allocations Committee and serves as an ambassador for 1Berkshire.
She was born and raised in Clarksburg, where she still resides with her husband, Jamie, and their daughters, Ella and Alivia.