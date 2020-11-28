PITTSFIELD — Gail Molari was a librarian in the Pittsfield Public Schools system. Her late husband, Richard, a chemical engineer, worked at GE Plastics for 17 years.
But, after Richard left GE Plastics, and Gail’s job was eliminated by budget cuts in the early 1980s, the couple, originally from Long Island in New York, needed something else to sustain them here in the Berkshires. So, they started an employment agency 37 years ago, a business that eventually became Molari in 1992. Richard Molari died in 1996, but Gail still serves as Molari’s executive director.
We spoke with Molari recently about how the staffing agency came to be, how she became a librarian and why she loves to read.
Q: Why did you form a staffing agency?
A: My husband worked at GE Plastics for 17 years. That was an unheard-of amount of time for someone to stay in GE Plastics in one location.
He had finally run out of things that he could do in Pittsfield for GE Plastics. ... He had worked with other companies outside of GE and started talking to them, but he didn’t want to live [where they were located]. So, it was narrowing down to what we could do in Pittsfield.
It actually came down to, he didn’t want to sell the house because he wanted his apple trees. He was a gardener of incredible talent and didn’t want to lose what he had built. ... We needed something to bring in money ... so, he became a business broker. ... It’s great if you sell a business, but if you don’t, you don’t have any income. ... So, he was looking for something to even out the ups and downs.
Q: So, you turned to staffing?
A: We were working with Merle Ferber, who used to run Portfolio’s, which was a permanent placement agency. She was having a difficult time and asked for some of my husband’s business expertise.
Originally, we were going to go together and have Portfolio’s as part of this business conglomeration. So, he thought, permanent placement, temporary placement. ... So, we went to Olsten [a national staffing agency] which was the third largest [in the country in 1983] and became a licensee. That’s how Molari started. It started as Olsten.
Q: Why did you go out on your own?
A: When [(Olsten] bought Upjohn, it became difficult [for it] to maintain a license and a corporate office in the same town. ... They couldn’t do it in Pittsfield because they had so much Medicare billing. So, we said to them, “Buy us out.”
Their offer was way too low and we couldn’t do anything with it. So, I said to my husband, “You sell businesses, don’t you?”... So, we closed down as Olsten one day and opened as Molari the next. It was the same business and the same people. We just had a different name. So, that’s what’s been going on ever since. ... I have always done the employment services side. He did the business brokerage side.
Q: Was it difficult betting on yourselves after leaving an established company?
A: No, it was very easy. It was amazing how easy it was.
We were frugal, so we had enough money. We weren’t worried about having to pay our bills. Within six months, we were covering our costs. ... Part of it was because my husband was nice to people. He was very nice to the secretaries at GE Plastics. ... He was the one who had the longevity and they were the ones who had the institutional knowledge and knew the way things worked.
Some of the first calls we would get were from GE Plastics. ... It was marvelous. They just took care of us and we were really lucky. ... It just built on itself, and we were able to go from there. We used to say we treat our employees as people, and as family, and it’s true.
Q: What’s the most challenging part of your job right now?
A: Right now, finding people. It’s hard, especially during the pandemic. Some people don’t want to work. Some only want to work in certain places.
We have an incredible group of people who go out and work in homes and take care of the elderly. It’s about 170 of them. They have kept going all through the pandemic. They have not taken any time off.
Q: You have a degree in library science [from SUNY-Geneseo] ...
A: I was a librarian at Crosby [in Pittsfield] when it was a junior high. But, I lost my job because of Proposition 2½ [at the end of the 1980 school year].
Q: What attracted you to that line of work?
A: I love to read. I worked in the library in my elementary school, junior high school and high school.
In my elementary school library, I managed to read almost every book in the library, including the traditional boy books. ... Then, I walked to the next town, where they had a public library, and picked up books once a week so I could expand on that.
It was about a 2-mile trip each way. So, obviously, I guess I was motivated.
Q: Is reading very important to you?
A: I would probably read the telephone book if there was nothing else. I didn’t know how to survive without reading.
What I most liked when I was teaching were the kids, and turning them on to reading. ... I would talk to them about books. ... When we went into employment services, some of those kids had already graduated high school. They came in to look for jobs and didn’t realize that I was the person they were going to be talking to. ... It was good for us.
Q: Why did you read so much?
A: To be perfectly honest, it was escape; not to learn so much, but to be in a different world.
I read a lot of fiction. My father was pretty strict. There was a law in the house. Going to bed was one of those things. Even when I was in the sixth grade, I was sent to bed at 7 o’clock in the summer, when it was light out. So, I kept finding ways to get a light in my bedroom so I could keep reading until they came upstairs to go to bed.
They caught me just about every time, so, I became afraid of the dark. ... Reading was a place for me to go, I guess. Not that my childhood was bad. I don’t mean to indicate that I had to escape from my childhood. I was just bored.
Q: Why did you and your husband come to the Berkshires?
A: My husband was a chemical engineer. When he got his master’s from MIT [the Massachusetts Institute of Technology], we looked at different places, and Pittsfield was the nicest environment we could think of to raise children.
Neither one of us wanted to go back to Long Island. So, we came here [in 1967]. The pay scale wasn’t as high as it was in some other places, but the environment was so much better. That’s why we chose it. ... I’ve lived in the same house for over 50 years. That always surprises me.