PITTSFIELD — Tim Gallagher has joined Jan Perry Realty & Associates, and will focus on developing commercial real estate opportunities throughout the Berkshires and beyond.
Gallagher is a licensed real estate agent, and has over 30 years of experience as a commercial and residential real estate investor.
Gallagher, a Berkshire County native, has owned and sold small-business startups, has served as director of business development and community relations at Hillcrest Educational Centers, was director of health and healing at Canyon Ranch and was president/CEO of Ramblewild.
He also has served as a board member of Berkshire County Kids’ Place, Ecu-Health Care, Feronia Forests and Hillcrest Dental Care.