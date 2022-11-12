Gary Cope promoted to assistant vice president at Salisbury Bank

LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Gary Cope has been promoted to assistant vice president, information technology help desk manager in the IT department at Salisbury Bank and Trust Co.
Cope, a two-time winner of the bank’s employee of the year award in 2015 and 2021, joined Salisbury Bank as an IT specialist in October 2012, and has been a team leader in the department for the past few years. He will be responsible for the planning, organizing and management of resources to meet IT department goals and customer service objectives.
Salisbury Bank operates three branches in the Berkshires in Great Barrington, Sheffield and South Egremont.