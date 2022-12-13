Gas price drops another 12 cents a gallon in Berkshire County and statewide

WESTWOOD — The average gas prices in Berkshire County and the state of Massachusetts have each dropped 12 cents this week, AAA Northeast reported Monday following its weekly survey of fuel prices.
The Berkshire price has fallen to $3.53 while the state price has dropped to $3.54. The Berkshire price is 27 cents lower than three weeks ago.
The average state price is 32 cents lower than a month ago, but 14 cents higher than at this time last year. The state price is 28 cents higher than the national average, which has plunged 14 cents this week to $3.26, which is 52 less than a month ago and 6 cents lower than a year ago. Approximately 34 states currently have averages lower than last year.
In Western Massachusetts, this week's Berkshire price is 2 cents lower than in Hampshire County, but 3 cents higher than in Franklin County and 10 cents more than in Hampden County.
“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year."